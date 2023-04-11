Inauguration of nuclear plant in Türkiye, Russia says it will be represented at 'proper level'

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia will be represented at a "proper level" at the inauguration ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Türkiye later this month.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will soon announce who will chair the Russian delegation at the opening, adding that there will be engagement via video link as well.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may travel to Türkiye to attend the ceremony on April 27, either in person or via teleconference.

Kicked off as part of the Russia-Türkiye collaboration, the Akkuyu NPP in Mersin province will be Türkiye's first nuclear plant, and have an installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors.

KURIL ISLANDS, EGYPTIAN ARMS, WSJ REPORTER'S DETENTION

Reacting to the Japanese Foreign Ministry's criticism of Russia's decision to halt talks on the disputed Kuril Islands, Peskov said territories claimed by Tokyo are an inseparable part of Russia.

Turning to claims that Egypt plans to supply missiles to Russia, Peskov said they look like "another lie." "It looks like another fake, there are a lot of them now," he said.

On a statement by the US State Department that it considers Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" in Russia, Peskov said Gershkovich was caught red-handed and is accused of espionage.

"I don't understand what innovations this new regime brings, what it means. The US can and has to protect the rights of its citizens. He was detained red-handed and violated the relevant law of the Russian Federation. He is suspected of this, but, of course, the decision will be made by the court," he said.

Commenting on a draft bill about a unified list of people due for military service, Peskov said it has nothing to do with military mobilization and was drafted to update the existing recruitment system.

"This is not related to mobilization, it is related to military recruitment. It needs to be understood, it needs to be explained. Military registration is something that the citizens of our country, according to the constitution, face constantly, at least once throughout their lives. And this system must keep up with the demands of the time," he said.

The draft bill suggests sending a notification about the necessity to report to the military service through digital means, including emails and government portals.