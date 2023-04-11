Azerbaijan says its soldiers killed, injured in attack by Armenian forces in East Zangezur

Azerbaijan on Tuesday said that its soldiers were killed and injured in an attack by Armenian forces in the East Zangezur region.

"On April 11, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region," a statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry read.

The statement said that Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and injured as a result of the "provocation" committed by the Armenian forces, without providing the number of casualties.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures," it added.

In another statement, the ministry said Azerbaijani positions are being fired upon with mortars and heavy weapons, adding that the Armenian forces also suffered "significant losses" due to the measures taken by Azerbaijani security units.

"Operating conditions are under the full control of our units. We urge the public to exercise caution and refer only to official information," it said.

Separately, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that such "provocations," in the backdrop of calls from the international community for negotiations on a peace agreement, show Armenia is "not interested in the peace process" and that these are accompanied by "politically provocative actions and statements."

"Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan, violating the norms and principles of international law, not only violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, but also seriously threaten regional peace and security," the statement said, adding that Azerbaijan will continue to take "all necessary measures."

It also called for Armenia's actions to be "rejected and condemned by the international community in a serious manner."

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.