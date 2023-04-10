Turkish leader Erdoğan wishes Christians happy Easter

 Contact Us
Published April 10,2023
Türkiye's president wished all Christians a happy Easter celebrating the religious holiday.

"We continue to keep our characteristics of unity, solidarity, and fraternity alive in the Anatolian land, where different beliefs, cultures, and traditions have lived freely in peace and tranquillity from past to present.

"Under the roof of the Republic of Türkiye, we see each of our citizens as an exceptional asset of this great nation. Together, we are walking shoulder to shoulder to a stronger and prosperous future," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also wished well-being to Christians in Türkiye and around the world.

Easter marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his resurrection three days later.