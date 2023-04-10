Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank settlement

Thousands of Israelis, including extreme right-wing ministers and members of parliament, participated in a closely guarded march to the Evyatar settlement in the West Bank on Monday.



The aim of the march to the settler outpost, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus, was to demonstrate solidarity with the settler community on the West Bank following a renewed eruption of violence.



Politicians opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing religious government expressed criticism of the march, saying it distracted the security forces from their real work during a tense period.



Evyatar, which is considered an illegal outpost under Israeli law, was evacuated around two years ago after the authorities reached agreement with the settlers. Members of Netanyahu's government are now seeking to legalize the settlement.





















