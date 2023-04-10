RUSSIAS PRIVATE WAGNER ARMY RECRUITING FOR VOLUNTEER SOLDIERS

News World Russia's private Wagner army recruiting for volunteer soldiers

Russia's private Wagner army is advertizing, via an open letter, for volunteers aged 21 and 60 to be deployed to the war zone in Ukraine, the group announced.



Completed military service is not a prerequisite, it said.



Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed on Monday that a letter from his "recruitment service," which also contains telephone numbers, is genuine.



Those who sign up will be paid 240,000 roubles ($2,939) monthly. Success bonuses are also promised, Wagner announced.



Wagner's wage is significantly higher than the 195,000 roubles offered by the Russian Defence Ministry, where command level posts pay up to 243,000 roubles monthly.



Wagner has recently lost many fighters in the battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, for example, and is therefore in urgent need of fresh personnel. Prigozhin had also recently declared that he would set up conscription centres throughout the country.











