Russia persecuting Ukrainian churches in occupied areas - institute

"Russian authorities have closed, nationalized, or forcefully converted at least 26 places of worship to the Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, killed or seized at least 29 clergy or religious leaders, and looted, desecrated, or deliberately destroyed at least 13 places of worship in occupied Ukraine," the report says.

Published April 10,2023

Russia is cracking down on Ukrainian religious communities that are located in areas under Moscow's control, with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine particularly affected, according to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW)



Russia's aim is to wipe out the church in its occupied territories, the report said. To that end, churches are being expropriated and priests are subject to arbitrary arrest. Church services in the Ukrainian language are not allowed, the report said.



Protestant churches are also being persecuted by the occupying authorities, based on a law that has been in force in Russia since 2016, which only allows state-registered religious communities, the report says.



The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was only founded in 2018, with state support from Kyiv.



But the Russian Orthodox Church sees Ukraine as within its sphere of influence and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, subordinate to Russia, as the only legitimate church there.



However, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke away from Moscow shortly after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion last year.











