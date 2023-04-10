Report: Russia pumping resources into Donetsk for little gain

Russia continues to prioritize and expand its resources in the Donetsk region, including the Maryinka and Adviivka areas, for "minimal gains," according to the British Defence Ministry daily Twitter report on Monday.



Over the last week, Russia has likely stepped up its assaults around the town of Maryinka, some 20 kilometres south-west of Donetsk city.



The town has been fought over since 2014 and is "largely destroyed" the report said. It is a key transportation hub, as it controls approaches to Donetsk and a key roadway, the H15.



Donetsk is the largest city in the region of the same name, which was declared an independent people's republic by Moscow-backed separatists. In the meantime, Moscow has annexed the area in violation of international law.



Britain's Defence Ministry has been publishing daily reports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign, but the report is a way for the British government to counter Russia's narrative.

