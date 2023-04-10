China continues manoeuvres near Taiwan as US destroyer patrols area

China continued its large-scale military manoeuvres near Taiwan for the third straight day on Monday in retaliation for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy last week.



On Monday morning, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a statement that Taiwan's armed forces were closely monitoring the situation and had "reacted calmly."



On Monday, the ministry registered 59 fighter jets and 11 ships from the Chinese military by 10 am (0200 GMT), within the space of four hours.



Of these, 39 aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's south-western air defence identification zone, a buffer zone between the island state and China.



After Tsai returned from California to Taipei late on Friday, shortly after the first meeting of Taiwan's national leader and the US house speaker on US soil, China launched three-day military exercises on Saturday. They included simulating several precision strikes on "key targets on the island of Taiwan and surrounding sea areas."



On Monday, the US 7th Fleet said that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law.



The communist leadership in Beijing regards the democratically self-governed island of Taiwan as part of China and threatens to conquer it.



A visit to Taiwan by McCarthy's predecessor Nancy Pelosi in August similarly heightened tensions and Beijing also carried out military exercises near Taiwan.



Washington has been committed to Taiwan's defence capabilities since 1979, which has so far mostly meant arms deliveries.