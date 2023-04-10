Bulgaria dismisses rumors it would donate war jets to Ukraine

Bulgaria on Monday dismissed media reports claiming it would donate war jets to Ukraine, with the Defense Ministry saying the issue has not been discussed.

"The Ministry of Defense has not held talks on sending Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine free of charge. Such a decision would lead to a deficit of capabilities, which is contrary to the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Defense and Armed Forces Act," the state-run BTA news agency quoted a ministry statement as saying.

It, however, added that the ministry held talks on the possibilities of implementing the so-called "triangular deals," to replace some of the available weapons with compatible ones from allied countries.

Earlier, CNN, citing the latest Pentagon documents leaked online, said Bulgaria expressed readiness to donate its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

After acquiring battle tanks, Ukraine has asked European countries for fighter jets to defend itself against Russia.

















