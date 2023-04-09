Ukrainian president marks Easter, says Kyiv’s victory will be ‘common holiday’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday marked the Christian Easter festival, as he congratulated his people as well as those who celebrate the holiday in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia.

"This is the modern world. A world that seeks to live freely. A world in which life, respect and equality of every person are valued. Today, Ukraine is standing guard over this world. He fights for his land and fights for his values," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram message.

Zelenskyy, who attended an iftar, fast-breaking dinner during Ramadan, with Ukrainian Muslims two days ago, said he will soon congratulate Ukrainian Jews on the end of Passover.

Zelenskyy further noted that he will also congratulate everyone who will celebrate Orthodox Easter on April 16.

"We may practice different religions, but we equally believe in freedom. We may have different traditions, but there is one common for all of us-it is the protection of our native land," he also said.

He added that despite celebrating holidays on different dates, a Ukrainian victory in the Moscow-Kyiv war will be a common one for all in Ukraine and "the entire free world."

This year, a number of important holidays of the Abrahamic religions-the Jewish holiday of Passover, Christian Easter, and Muslim Ramadan-are all celebrated in April.