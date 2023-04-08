Missile fired from Ukraine shot down over Crimean town -local governor

A missile fired from Ukraine was shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosia in Russian-controlled Crimea, the Russian head of Crimea's administration said on Saturday.

"A missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosia," Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv has demanded that Moscow hand it back.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted an adviser to Aksyonov, Oleg Kryuchkov, as saying that debris had fallen in a Crimean town, but no damage or casualties had been reported.