1 killed in attack on Russian-controlled area of Donetsk

At least one person has been killed and many injured on Friday in an attack on a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, according to so-called officials appointed by Moscow.

Video footage showed that a local market in Donetsk was heavily damaged in the attack.

Russian state news agency TASS cited Donetsk's so-called mayor Alexey Kulemzin, saying that one person was killed and six others injured as a result of shelling of the Donetsk city center.

Besides Krytoy market, Shevchenko Boulevard and Pushkin Boulevard were also shelled, according to Kulemzin.

Donetsk is also one of the four regions Russia annexed after "sham" referendums in last September. The other three are Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Now in its second year, the war between Russia and Ukraine has so far killed 8,401 civilians and wounded 14,023 others, according to the latest UN figures.