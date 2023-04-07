Kiev says documents claiming to be about counteroffensive are fake

Kiev says documents purporting to be classified information about Ukrainian preparations for a counter-offensive are fake, in response to a report by a US newspaper.



"Since the collapse of the USSR, the intelligence services have degenerated to the point where they can only rehabilitate themselves with Photoshop and 'fake information dumps'," Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.



He said that Moscow was trying to disrupt Ukraine's counter-offensive but that instead, Kiev's plans would soon be seen on the ground.



His tweet came after the New York Times published details about the leak of supposedly secret documents saying a Ukrainian counter-offensive was to be completed by April 30.



The documents claimed Kiev had prepared 60,000 soldiers with more than 250 tanks and more than 350 armoured vehicles.



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 13 months ago. The Kremlin's forces now control some 20% of Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014.















