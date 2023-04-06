News World Xi calls for resumption of Ukraine negotiations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken out in favour of resuming negotiations on the war in Ukraine, following talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.



Xi reiterated China's position that restraint should be exercised and that everything should be avoided that could aggravate the situation or cause it to spiral out of control.



Attacks on civilians or civilian facilities should be avoided and the pledge not to use nuclear weapons must be respected, Xi stressed.



The use of biological and chemical weapons or attacks on civilian nuclear facilities such as nuclear power plants must be rejected under all circumstances, he added.



In his statement, Xi repeated much of a Chinese position paper on the war presented in February, which was met with international criticism and disappointment.



He reiterated that the "legitimate security interests of all parties" must be taken into account, a demand that puts Beijing more in line with the Russian argument.



Xi further called for the construction of a "balanced European security framework," which is commonly understood as a criticism of the United States and NATO expansion.



As in February's 12-point paper, Xi once again avoided condemning Russian aggression. Nor did he indicate whether China would exercise its influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin.







