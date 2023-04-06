South Korean president invited to address US Congress

The leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in the US Congress have extended an invitation to Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, to address Congress on April 27.

The invitation was extended by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday.

It honors the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea.

"With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance between our two countries, it is an especially important time to reflect on the achievements of our partnership and to reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace," the statement read.

The statement hailed the relationship between the two nations, saying the South Korean president's leadership has been instrumental in fortifying this partnership.

A joint meeting in Congress would be an ideal platform to share Yeol's vision for the US-Korea alliance, said the statement.

"We would be honored to host you at this historic event. Thank you for your leadership and your commitment to reinforcing the bonds between our two great nations," it added.













