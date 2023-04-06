Russian foreign minister due in Türkiye for talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start a two-day visit to Türkiye on Thursday, said an official Turkish statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Lavrov will discuss bilateral and regional issues, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministers are also expected to hold a joint news conference on Friday in the capital Ankara.

Issues such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Black Sea grain deal, and energy cooperation are expected to be discussed.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the over year-old war through negotiations.