Russia taking steps to balance ‘entire security architecture’ in Europe amid NATO expansion

Russia is taking steps to balance the "entire security architecture" in Europe amid the expansion of NATO, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"After all, NATO is expanding towards the borders of Russia, it is not Russia that is approaching the borders of NATO with its military infrastructure," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow, referring to Finland's recent accession into the military alliance.

"Worrying about our security, naturally, we take measures to ensure it, and [we do this] every time NATO approaches our borders in order to rebalance the entire security architecture on the continent."

Finland officially joined the alliance on Tuesday, in a break from its traditional policy of non-alignment.

Peskov also commented on Serbia's plan to hold military exercises with NATO countries on June 16-30, saying Moscow will certainly be watching them "very closely."

"Attempts to bring Serbia to the side of those who take an anti-Russian position are constantly being made. We know that Belgrade is under terrible pressure, unprecedented pressure," the spokesman said.

Peskov said China has impressive mediation potential in Ukraine, but that the situation with regards to Kyiv is still complicated.

"China has a very effective and impressive capacity to provide mediation services, and China's recent diplomatic success [in breaking the impasse between Iran and Saudi Arabia] has eloquently demonstrated this. But the situation with Ukraine is still complicated, and does not show any prospects for a peaceful settlement," he argued.

Given the circumstances, Moscow so far has "no other way but to continue the special military operation."

French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Beijing on a state visit on Wednesday, said on Twitter: "I am convinced that China has a major role to play in building peace. This is what I have come to discuss, to move forward on. With President XI Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security."