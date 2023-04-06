French transport hit again by pension reform protests

Protesters and strikers caused renewed disruptions to transport links in France on Thursday following fruitless talks between trade unions and the government on pension reform.



Demonstrators in Paris reportedly cut off access to part of Charles de Gaulle airport, while roads and universities were also blocked at various locations.



Authorities expected up to 800,000 protestors to turn out nationwide against the government's gradual increase of the retirement age from 62 to 64.



President Emmanuel Macron's controversial reform is supposed to help plug a looming hole in the pension fund. However, the trade unions and large parts of the opposition reject the reform as unfair.



Currently, the retirement age in France is 62, but retirement actually starts later on average, as those who have not paid in long enough for a full pension have to work longer.



At 67 there will be a pension without deductions, regardless of the length of time paid in - something the government wants to maintain, even if the number of years needed to pay in for a full pension is to increase more quickly. The government also wants to raise the minimum monthly pension to around €1,200 ($1,310).



The reform has not yet come into force, however, and Macron wants this to happen by the end of the year. The plan is currently being examined by the Constitutional Council, after lawmakers, senators and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne called on the body to scrutinize the text.



The council can overturn the reform in part or in full, or declare it constitutional. It is due to announce its decision next week.



