Dutch campaign raises close to €185m for Ukraine

Dutch people have donated almost €185 million ($201.7 million) to an alliance of aid organizations for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine since the war began, campaign groups have announced.



The "Giro555" campaign jointly called for donations for Ukraine starting in late February 2022, but have now ended their funding drive.



The funds are to be spent on humanitarian aid such as food and repairs to houses, electricity and water pipes. Additionally, Ukrainians are being given cash to buy their own food, clothing, water and medicines.



The Giro555 campaign brings together 11 aid organizations. Many of them still offer the possibility to donate for victims of the Ukraine war.



Joint fundraising campaigns under the name Giro555 have a long tradition in the Netherlands. The Ukraine campaign has yielded the second highest result so far.



The largest amount to date was raised after the devastating tsunami in Asia in 2004-05, which generated more than €208 million.



A campaign is now under way for victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. By the end of February, around €108 million had been collected.



