Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. (REUTERS File Photo)

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Chinese and European Union relations have resumed swiftly and comprehensively, ahead of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day.

Von der Leyen is set to meet Xi for talks that could reset the course for future relations after years of strained ties.