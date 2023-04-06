BLINKEN, UN SECRETARY GENERAL REITERATE IMPORTANCE OF UKRAINES SOVEREIGNTY IN PHONE CALL

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in light of Russia's war in a phone call Wednesday.

Blinken expressed his concern about continued Russian impediments to Ukraine's food exports in a statement released by the State Department.

He also thanked the UN Secretary-General for his efforts to strengthen the Ukraine grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The two also discussed the Taliban's latest decision to ban Afghan women from working with the United Nations in the country and Guterres noted the US' deep concern regarding the Taliban's latest restrictions on women's work with the UN, said the statement.