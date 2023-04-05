White House confirms Russian ambassador’s call to State Department

The Russian ambassador to the US was summoned March 30 to the State Department, following the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

"We can confirm that Ambassador (Anatoly) Antonov was summoned to the State Department on the 30th of March and that's where he met with Under Secretary Victoria Nuland," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a news briefing.

Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on charges of "spying in the interests of the American government," the Russian Federal Security Service said last Thursday.

The newspaper "vehemently denies" the allegations and demanded his immediate release.
































