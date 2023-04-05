Vice chancellor says Germany must not become a party to Ukraine war

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has once again pointed out the limits of German involvement with regard to support for Ukraine.



"We must not become a party to the war. It is important that this boundary is always maintained," he told Deutschlandfunk German public radio on Wednesday.



This plays a major role in all considerations of support for Ukraine, Habeck said before returning from his two-day visit to Kiev.



"It is always a consideration where a step might go so far as to actively involve us in the war," Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister, said. Asked where he personally drew a red line, he said: "Having German troops in Ukraine."



The Green politician and also Chancellor Olaf Scholz have already stated several times that Germany should not become a party to the war.



Habeck travelled on Monday morning with a German business delegation to Ukraine, where he also met government representatives. Topics of the trip were the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is still under attack from Russia, and cooperation in the energy sector. Habeck also talked about a stronger presence of German companies in the war-torn country.



In order to make it attractive or even possible for German companies to work in Ukraine under these conditions, the German government is securing their investments. The risk of this must be weighed against the perspective of hope, which Ukraine needs, Habeck told Deutschlandfunk.



"Besides the strong will to rebuild and, I think, the impressive courage of the people to look forward, the country has also suffered incredibly." Support for the country was justified and necessary, he added.



