U.S. pledges more weapons amid fierce fighting around Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a BMP infantry fighting vehicle on a road near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on April 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Ukraine's armed forces said they had repelled 45 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours as fighting raged in and around the city of Bakhmut, while Washington pledged more weapons to help Kyiv prepare for a spring counteroffensive.

FINLAND JOINS NATO



* Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "counter-measures".

* Citizens of St Petersburg, the Russian city closest to Finland, accused their neighbour of turning its back on them, while Finns largely welcomed the end of non-alignment.

* Finland said it would now work "relentlessly" to secure Sweden's membership of NATO.

* U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Finland's accession to NATO and urged Türkiye and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes for Sweden to join.

DIPLOMACY



* The U.S. unveiled $2.6 billion worth of military assistance for Ukraine, including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks.

* China has a moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine and must not support the aggressor, the European Union's top diplomat said.

* Russia's parliament speaker said Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine and abetting the creation of a "terrorist state" in Europe's centre.

* Russia's commissioner for children's rights, accused by the International Criminal Court alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes, said the allegations were false and unclear.

CONFLICT



* Russian investigators charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old resident of St Petersburg, with terrorist offences over the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb, and remanded her in pre-trial detention.

* Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk mourned four-time world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed fighting Russian troops.

* The UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favour of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia's invasion.

* A Ukrainian soldier pleaded "partly guilty" at Russia's first trial for war crimes related to the conflict.





























