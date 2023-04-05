Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Polish President Duda in Warsaw

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.



Polish television showed Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska pulling up in an armoured limousine in front of the Warsaw Presidential Palace on Wednesday and being received by Duda and Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.



Zelensky was wearing a black jumper with the Ukrainian trident and olive green military trousers and boots to the reception.



After consultations, Duda and Zelensky are expected to appear before the press together at around 12:50 pm (1050 GMT).



The Ukrainian head of state is also scheduled to meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.



In Warsaw's Royal Castle in the evening, Zelensky and Duda plan to meet people from Ukraine who have found refuge from the war in Poland. Both heads of state also plan to give speeches at the event.



According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Poland has taken in around 1.6 million war refugees from neighbouring Ukraine. Poland, an EU and NATO country, also repeatedly advocates Western military aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.