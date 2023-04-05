Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Poland for visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Poland after crossing the border from Ukraine, the foreign policy advisor to Polish President Andrzej Duda, Marcin Przydacz, told news channel TVN24 on Wednesday.



At 11 am (0900 GMT) Zelensky is due to be received by Duda at the presidential palace. A meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is also planned.



In the evening in Warsaw's Royal Castle, Zelensky and Duda plan to meet people from Ukraine who have found refuge from the war in Poland. Both heads of state plan to give speeches during the event.



Zelensky has so far only very rarely travelled abroad since Russia's full-scale invasion of his country began in February 2022. In February 2023, he visited London, Paris and Brussels. The first trip took him to Poland and the United States in December.



