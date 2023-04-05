Ukraine and Poland find solution to ease farmer anger - Zelenskiy

 Contact Us
"We have found a way out, I believe that in the coming days and weeks we will finally resolve all issues as there cannot be any questions, any complications between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Published April 05,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he expected decisions to be announced in the coming days and weeks to alleviate anger among Polish farmers linked to Ukrainian grain imports.

He told reporters at a briefing standing alongside Poland's prime minister that he had discussed the matter of Ukrainian and Polish farmers at talks in Warsaw on Wednesday and found a solution.

"We have found a way out, I believe that in the coming days and weeks we will finally resolve all issues as there cannot be any questions, any complications between such close partners and real friends as Poland and Ukraine," he said.

Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk resigned earlier on Wednesday amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices.