Teenage refugees in Paris seek shelter in abandoned school building

Teenage refugees in Paris have sought shelter in an abandoned school building, according to an NGO.

Utopia56 on Twitter shared photos from the scene. "Since 1900GMT, with 200 teenagers isolated and on the streets, we peacefully occupy an abandoned school in the 16th district of Paris," it said.

The NGO added that they "await a decent solution to take these young people off the streets. It is urgent."

Blankets were distributed to the teenagers by the group.

The NGO also recalled President Emmanuel Macron's remarks in 2017.

"The first fight is to accommodate everyone decently," Macron said at the time.

Utopia56 representatives spent the night with the young refugees after the police left.

"Solutions exist," it added, calling on the authorities to find ways urgently.

NGOs supporting migrants - Utopia56, Timmy, Tara and Les Midis du MIE - issued a joint statement, reported by the daily Le Figaro.

They blamed the prefecture and Secretary of State for Child Protection Charlotte Caubel, for refusing a dialogue with the actors in the field, in order to find durable and constructive solutions.