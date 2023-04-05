Putin welcomes Belarusian leader Lukashenko in Moscow

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko travels to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.



The two leaders were to discuss progress on creating their Russia-Belarus Union State, a statement from the Kremlin said.



On the second day of his visit to the Russian capital, Lukashenko and Putin are to hold talks on "current bilateral and international issues," the statement said.



Among the bilateral issues is the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory directly on the border with Poland, as announced by Putin over the weekend.



The international matters are likely to include the war in Ukraine and a reaction to Finland's accession to NATO, which was formally completed on Tuesday.



