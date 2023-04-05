Putin: Russia would not isolate itself, and open to constructive partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia is open to constructive partnership with every country and would not isolate itself, despite the complex situation in the world.

PUTIN: RUSSIA-EU TIES 'SERIOUSLY DEGRADED' AMID GEOPOLITICAL STANDOFF

Putin told the European Union's ambassador at a Kremlin ceremony on Wednesday that relations between Russia and the bloc had "seriously degraded", and that the EU had initiated a "geopolitical confrontation" with Russia.

PUTIN: U.S. SUPPORT FOR 2014 REVOLUTION LED TO TODAY'S UKRAINE SITUATION

Putin told new U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy in a Kremlin ceremony on Tuesday that U.S. support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict.

He said relations with Washington were in a deep crisis.





