Poland says to seek new NATO 'security guarantees' for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday Warsaw will seek additional security guarantees for Kyiv at a NATO summit in July as he hosted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today we are trying to get for Ukraine... additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine's military potential," Duda told reporters following talks with Zelensky, adding that Poland supports full NATO membership for Ukraine.