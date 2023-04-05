Floods kill 21 in Somalia: UN agency

Floods in Somalia killed at least 21 people and displaced nearly 100,000 people over the last week, the UN humanitarian agency said.

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the Bardhere district in southern Somalia was affected most by the heavy rains and flash floods.

It warned that water levels could rise in the Shabelle and Juba rivers.

In February, the UN agency estimated that 8.25 million people-nearly half of Somalia's population-needed lifesaving humanitarian and protection assistance due to drought and conflicts.



















