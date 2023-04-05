Azerbaijani, Tajik presidents discuss bilateral relations, global issues

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon during an official visit to Dushanbe.

"Mutual relations between our peoples have an ancient history and pleasant traditions. It is gratifying that today our interstate relations are developing in many directions. We attach great importance to further strengthening these relations in all formats," Rahmon said ahead of a one-on-one meeting with Aliyev.

Rahmon expressed his readiness to discuss the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, as well as international and regional issues.

For his part, Aliyev said: "We cooperate in many directions both in international spaces, within the framework of international structures and, of course, in a bilateral format. There are very good prospects for the deepening of cooperation, including commercial-economic, industrial cooperation, and transport. Of course, we will discuss this in detail."

Earlier, Aliyev arrived in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, where he was greeted by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda. The Azerbaijani president laid a wreath at the memorial of Ismoil Somoni, a Samanid ruler.