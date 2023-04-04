US' Biden welcomes Finland as 31st member of NATO alliance

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed Finland officially joining the NATO alliance as its newest member.

"Today, I am proud to welcome Finland as NATO's 31st Ally," said Biden in a statement.

"Seventy-four years ago today-as the United States and 11 other nations came together to form the North Atlantic Treaty Organization-President Truman said, 'if there is anything inevitable in the future, it is the will of the people of the world for freedom and for peace.'

"Today, that will is stronger than ever with the addition of Finland to NATO," said the president.

In May 2022, after Russia launched its war on Ukraine, Finland and Sweden both applied for NATO membership, he said.

"Both countries are strong democracies with highly capable militaries, who share our values and vision for the world. Less than a year later, we are welcoming Finland as a member-the fastest ratification process in NATO's modern history."

Turning to Finland's fellow Nordic NATO hopeful, he added: "I look forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member as soon as possible, and encourage Turkiye and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes without delay."

On Russia's war in Ukraine, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin he thought he could divide Europe and NATO.

"He was wrong. Today, we are more united than ever. And together-strengthened by our newest Ally Finland-we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory, and meet any and all challenges we face," he added.

Finland officially joined NATO on Tuesday as Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto handed the signed accession treaty to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"With the receipt of this instrument of accession, we can declare now that Finland is the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty," Blinken said at the official ceremony in Brussels.

Blinken also confirmed that he received Türkiye's accession protocol for Finland as the latest act of the membership process.

Finland's national flag will be raised at NATO headquarters later on Tuesday.

After the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year, Finland decided to abandon its decades-long neutrality and apply for NATO membership.

With Finland's accession, the length of NATO's border with Russia nearly doubled.

















