UKRAINES SHMYHAL AND GERMANYS HABECK IN BUSINESS TALKS IN KIEV

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed a stronger presence for German business in the war-torn country during talks in Kiev with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.



"Insurance against war risk is a critically important issue," Shmyhal said after the meeting, which was attended by German business representatives.



He pointed to a pilot project with the World Bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the Development Finance Corporation, a US government agency, and said Ukraine wished to find a similar instrument with Germany.



Shmyhal noted Ukraine's potential in providing key raw materials and military technology. Kiev was also banking on German support in reconstruction at the end of the war with Russia, he said.

