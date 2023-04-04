UK minister banned from traffic for 6 months for violating speed limit

In the UK, Secretary of State for Immigration, Robert Jenrick, was banned from traffic for 6 months as a result of the lawsuit filed for alleged speeding, and was fined 1639 pounds (approximately 40 thousand liras).

According to reports in the national media, Jenrick violated the 40 mph (about 65 kilometers) speed limit on the M1 motorway, which connects London with the city of Leeds in the north of the country, in August last year.

Jenrick, who admitted to the court that he was traveling at 68 mph (about 110 kilometers), was given a six-month ban and a £1639 fine in the case in Northampton.

Jenrick was also fined £307 (approximately 7,300 lira) and 3 penalty points for driving fast in 2021.