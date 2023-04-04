Survey: Majority of Germans oppose supply of fighter jets to Ukraine

A clear majority of Germans reject the delivery of modern fighter jets to Ukraine, according to results of a survey released on Tuesday.



Of 1,008 people polled by the Berlin-based forsa institute for RTL TV, 64% said NATO should not supply Ukraine with such aircraft, while only 28% were in favour. The remainder did not know or want to comment.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been cautious about the issue, and said during a press conference in Rotterdam at the end of March that he does not want to engage in this debate.



Poland and Slovakia already delivered Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but Kiev's demands for Western-built aircraft were unmet so far.



Respondents were almost equally divided on the question of increasing arms supplies to Ukraine, with 49% opposing this compared with 47% who supported it. Opposition was markedly higher (72%) in eastern parts of the country, which were in the former Soviet-controlled bloc until Germany's reunification in 1990.



Respondents were also split as to whether Germany could be directly drawn into the Ukraine war if more weapons were supplied, with 48% sharing this concern against 49% who did not.