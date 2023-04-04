RUSSIAS LAVROV SAYS WEST TRYING TO PUT WEDGE BETWEEN RUSSIA, CHINA

The West is trying to put a wedge into the friendship between Russia and China by talking about their unequal relations and Moscow's dependence on Beijing, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in comments published on Tuesday.

"We see this as an attempt to cast a shadow on our successes, to drive a wedge into the friendship between Moscow and Beijing," Lavrov told the Argumenty i Fakty news site in an interview.

He also added that he has a "sense of comradeship" and readiness to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with his Chinese counterpart to defend their countries' interests.

"The European Union has 'lost Russia. But it is its own fault," Lavrov told the website Argumenty i Fatky. "It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia."

Lavrov said Russia had decided how to approach Europe as it was supplying the "criminal regime" in Kyiv with weapons and instructors.

"In reply to hostile steps, we will act in a tough manner if necessary, based on Russia's national interests and the principles of reciprocity accepted in diplomatic practice."