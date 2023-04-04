Rescue ship lands 92 migrants in Italy; 500 in difficulty off Malta

The Ocean Viking sea rescue vessel operated by SOS Méditerranée with 92 boat migrants aboard docked in Salerno in southern Italy early on Tuesday, the French non-governmental organization reported.



All the passengers, who had been picked up in international waters off the Libyan coast, went ashore shortly after the vessel docked, SOS Méditerranée tweeted.



It said that the migrants had been found in an unseaworthy inflatable dinghy. They included nine women and 47 unaccompanied minors.



The Ocean Viking was directed by the Italian authorities to sail to the port of Salerno on the Tyrrhenian Sea to the south-east of Naples shortly after the migrants were picked up.



A further 500 migrants were reported by the Alarm Phone aid project to be in difficulty in international waters near Malta after departing from Libya, according to Italian news agency ANSA.



Two merchant ships were reported in the vicinity, but they were not equipped to take the migrants aboard, Alarm Phone said.



The Geo Barents sea rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) was also reported to be in the vicinity, with difficult weather conditions hampering rescue.



According to official figures from the Italian government, more than 28,000 boat migrants have attempted the dangerous passage across the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year, four times the 6,832 recorded last year.



