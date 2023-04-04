NATO CHIEF STOLTENBERG HAILS FINLANDS ENTRY AS HISTORIC DAY

Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described the forthcoming accession of Finland to the Western defence alliance as a "historic day." Finland's membership will make the country "safer and NATO stronger," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers. The NATO chief added that the addition of a new member was a fitting way to celebrate the foundation of NATO on the alliance's 74th anniversary. Stoltenberg repeated his view that the entry of Finland to NATO shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's policy to stop the expansion of the alliance had failed.

Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday in a historic shift that drew an angry warning of "countermeasures" from the Kremlin.

Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine last year upended Europe's security landscape and prompted Finland -- and its neighbour Sweden -- to drop decades of military non-alignment.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen called it "a win-win situation" ahead of the choreographed final formalities before Finland's blue-and-white flag can be hoisted in front of NATO's headquarters.

Joining NATO places Finland under the alliance's Article Five, the collective defence pledge that an attack on one member "shall be considered an attack against them all".

This was the guarantee Finnish leaders decided they needed as they watched Russian President Vladimir Putin's devastating assault on Ukraine.

"He wanted less NATO along his borders. He wanted to close NATO's door. No more NATO membership for any more countries in Europe. He's getting exactly the opposite," Stoltenberg said.

POWERFUL MILITARY

Invaded by its giant neighbour, the Soviet Union, in 1939, Finland -- which has a 1,300-kilometre (800 mile) border with Russia -- stayed out of NATO throughout the Cold War.

Now its membership brings a potent military into the alliance with a wartime strength of 280,000 and one of Europe's largest artillery arsenals.

Its strategic location bolsters NATO's defences on a border running from the vulnerable Baltic states to the increasingly competitive Arctic.

Senior NATO military commander Admiral Rob Bauer told AFP that Finland had so far not requested its new allies station troops on its soil.

NATO officials say the war in Ukraine has sapped Moscow's forces, but the alliance is monitoring how Russia responds to gauge its future steps.

Awkward allies Turkey and Hungary, for different reasons of their own, delayed Finland's bid to come under the NATO umbrella -- and Stockholm's progress remains blocked

But last week, the Turkish parliament voted to clear Finland's final hurdle.

Completing the ratification in well under a year still makes this the fastest membership process in the alliance's recent history.

NATO was created as a counterweight to the Soviet Union at the onset of the Cold War era that began immediately after the Allies defeated Nazi Germany.









