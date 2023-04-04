EU-CHINA TIES DEPEND ON BEIJINGS APPROACH TO RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE: EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF

EU-China ties depend on Beijing's approach to Russia's war on Ukraine: EU foreign policy chief

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell gives a statement with the U.S. Secretary of State before an EU-U.S. Energy Council Ministerial Meeting in Brussels on April 4, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The EU will guide its relations with China based on the latter's approach to Russia's war on Ukraine, the EU foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

At a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after their bilateral meeting, Josep Borrell said that the EU must make China understand that its "position on Russia's atrocities and war crimes will determine the quality of our relations."

"China has a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace and cannot be siding with the aggressor," Borrell said.

"They cannot be militarily supporting the aggression," he added.

He said that Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, who visits Beijing together with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday will convey the same message.

He also noted that he would travel to China next week.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also held talks in Beijing last week.

On Tuesday, Borrell and Blinken discussed the war in Ukraine, the Middle East peace process, and the situation in Ethiopia and Central African Republic.

"We shared our concerns about the vicious cycle of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories," Borrell said, adding that the EU supports mediation efforts of the U.S. and partners in the Arab world.

Borrell and Blinken will later participate in the EU-U.S. Energy Council ministerial meeting.