China ‘ready to jointly respond to global challenges’ with Russia, India

China, Russia and India are "major emerging countries with notable influence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press briefing Monday.

The statement came in response to Russia's new foreign policy concept, which said "strengthening and deepening relations with China and India is a diplomatic priority" for the country.

"As the international and regional landscape is facing profound and complex changes, we are ready to strengthen communication with the international community including Russia and India and send a positive signal to the world about defending true multilateralism and jointly responding to global challenges," said Mao.

China and India are locked in a border conflict in the Ladakh region of disputed Jammu and Kashmir. A clash between the two sides' troops in June 2020 resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

The two sides have held many rounds of talks to end the conflict.

Mao said China and Russia "are dedicated to growing a new type of major-country relations featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

She said French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will separately pay official visits to China between April 5-7.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Macron for official talks while the French president will also meet with Premier Li Qiang and National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji.

Macron is also scheduled to visit the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong province.

"We are ready to work with the French side and take this visit as an opportunity to achieve new outcomes in our close and enduring comprehensive strategic partnership, play a positive role in the sound growth of China-EU relations and contribute to world peace, stability and development," Mao said.

She noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The sound and steady development of China-EU relations is in the interests of both sides and conducive to world peace and stability. In the face of the volatile international situation, rising global security challenges and sluggish economic recovery, it is important that China and the EU uphold the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, overcome disruptions and difficulties, and focus on consensus and cooperation," she added.