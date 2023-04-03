Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit Warsaw on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Poland on Wednesday.



Among other things, he will meet Ukrainians at the Royal Castle in Warsaw who have found refuge in the neighbouring country, a spokesman for Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on Twitter on Monday.



Zelensky has so far only very rarely travelled abroad since the Russian war began last February.



Poland is considered an important ally of Kiev in the fight against the Russian invasion and offers shelter to many Ukrainians who have fled.



It was also recently announced that Ukraine is ordering 100 new wheeled armoured infantry fighting vehicles from Poland, to be financed with US and European money.



In February, Zelensky travelled abroad for only the second time since the beginning of the war to visit London, Paris and Brussels. The first trip took him to Poland and the United States in December.

