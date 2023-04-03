STOLTENBERG: NATO SEES NO CHANGE IN RUSSIAN NUCLEAR POSTURE SINCE PUTINS ANNOUNCEMENT

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the alliance had not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture since President Vladimir Putin 's announcement that he would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"So far, we haven't seen any changes in their nuclear posture that requires any change, changing our nuclear posture," Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

NATO CHIEF ASKS RUSSIA TO RELEASE U.S. JOURNALIST

Stoltenberg demanded the "immediate release" of US journalist Evan Gershkovich , who has been detained in Russia on suspicion of spying.

"His arrest is of great concern. It is important to respect freedom of the press, the rights of journalists and the right to ask questions and to do their job," he said.

STOLTENBERG: FINLAND WILL JOIN NATO ON TUESDAY

Finland will join NATO on Tuesday, a step that will make Finland safer and the alliance stronger, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole," he told reporters in Brussels.









