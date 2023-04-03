New Berlin coalition to secure promotion of culture in German capital

The new coalition government of the city-state of Berlin aims to secure the budget for the German capital's wide range of cultural offerings, according to a draft agreement, details of which were published on Monday.



"Art, culture and creativity are pillars of the capital and are part of Berlin's image of itself," the deal hammered out by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) says.



The CDU, which emerged as the largest party in the February 12 elections, will appoint the senator responsible for culture, with music manager Joe Chialo reported to be in the running to take over from Klaus Lederer from the hard-left Die Linke party (The Left party).



The coalition aims to make artists and venues more resilient on the basis of experience gained during the pandemic.



It is also planning legislation on subsidizing culture, on libraries and on music schools. State activities in culture are to be coordinated better. A digital change fund will support the digital development of Berlin culture.



Venues for artistic production and presentation are to secured, refurbished and modernized.



Alongside €437 million ($475 million) for refurbishing the Komische Oper, the coalition sees clubs as cultural venues and is seeking to establish building use regulations at a federal level.



It plans to come up with a concept for free open-air spaces and to launch a federal initiative to grant privileged status to "cultural noise."



