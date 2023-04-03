Moscow frees 12 Ukrainian prisoners

Russia has released 12 Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to the Ukrainian authorities. Ten are soldiers and two are civilians, the Ukrainian coordination staff responsible for prisoners of war said on the Telegram news channel.



The civilians were from the village of Lypzi in the Kharkiv region and the port city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.



The soldiers were captured during fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The report said of the 12, five were seriously injured.



The announcement came after Kiev transferred five Russian soldiers back to Russia who were also seriously injured.



Despite Monday's exchange, Kiev charged Moscow with failing to fulfil its obligation under the Geneva Accords to release all prisoners who are suffering from severe injuries.



A total of almost 2,000 Ukrainians have returned home in the course of prisoner exchanges since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion more than a year ago.