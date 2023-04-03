Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Two Palestinians were shot dead in an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank.

Two "citizens were killed by the occupation bullets in Nablus," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the army Israeli army also targeted the Nablus Specialized Hospital with "gas bombs."

Voice of Palestine Radio reported that the Israeli forces raided a residential apartment on the outskirts of the Old City in Nablus. It said the troops withdrew from the city after arresting two young men.

Meanwhile, Lions' Den, a Palestinian group, said in a statement that its members clashed with Israeli forces "with bullets and improvised explosives."

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed the al-Makhfiyya neighborhood in Nablus, and armed clashes broke out with Palestinian youths, in which the army used "live and rubber bullets, and gas bombs."

With Monday's fatalities, the death toll of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army rises to 94, including 17 children and a woman, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.