DURING KIEV VISIT, GERMANYS HABECK EYES VICTORIOUS, REBUILT UKRAINE

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in Ukraine for political talks, optimistic that Ukraine will win the war with Russia and become an economic partner in the future.



Upon arriving at the railway station in Kiev, Habeck said the purpose of his trip was to send a clear signal to Ukraine.



"[A signal] that we believe it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt, that there is an interest from Europe not only to support it in times of need, but that Ukraine will also be an economically strong partner in the future."



Habeck, who is also the economy minister, arrived in the capital Kiev on Monday morning with a small delegation of German business representatives.



He is visiting the country for the first time since Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 of last year.



He only wanted to come if he could bring something with him, he said while travelling on a special train to Ukraine.



And that something is "hope that there will be reconstruction after the war."



"Concrete investment decisions" had either already been made or were still to be made, and the German economy is prepared to help, he said, adding he wanted to tell his "Ukrainian friends" about this.



His current trip was actually planned for last autumn, but had to be postponed because of the Russians' winter offensive in Ukraine, Habeck said.



Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), and several other business executives accompanied Habeck on the trip.



The trip serves as a "signal to the Ukrainians that the German business community also stands by them," Russwurm said.



Many German companies are still active in Ukraine and it is about both understanding their problems and focusing on the reconstruction of the country, he said.



"And this reconstruction starts now, not after a peace deal," he added.



Habeck had last been to Ukraine in May 2021 as Green Party leader - a trip he said he still had "very strong memories" of.



During a visit to the front line in eastern Ukraine at the time, Habeck, as an opposition politician, had spoken out in favour of supplying "defensive weapons" to the country under attack from Russia.



At the time, the proposal was greeted with bewilderment in his own party, and the German government of the time rejected the plan.



