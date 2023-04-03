Berlin street or square to be named after late chancellor Helmut Kohl

The state of Berlin's new coalition government is to honour the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl with a street or square named after him, according to the coalition agreement, details of which were made known on Monday.



"We will initiate talks with the districts with the aim of naming a representative street or square after Helmut Kohl," the draft agreement hammered out by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) says.



Kohl (1930-2017) is seen as the "unification chancellor" for guiding the reunification of Germany in 1990 at the end of the Cold War during his period in office between 1982 and 1998.



His legacy has, however, been clouded by a political donations scandal in the CDU that he led.



