The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that a soldier was martyred as a result of the explosion of a mine laid by the Armenian forces.

In the statement made by the Ministry, it was stated that a soldier named Novruz Niftaliyev lost his life as a result of the explosion of a mine laid by the Armenians during the occupation period in the region of Terter province that was liberated from the occupation during the 2nd Karabakh War.